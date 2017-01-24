The third annual “Jeepin’ with Sheriff Judd” Jeep charity event will be held Friday through Sunday, February 17-19, 2017, at Clear Springs Ranch off of Cox Road in Bartow.

The public is invited to join Sheriff Judd, PCSO members, and our many gracious sponsors and vendors at this charity event – all proceeds raised will go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc.

This year a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was donated to the charity by Kelley GMC in Bartow and will be raffled for just $20 a ticket. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold! The drawing will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Visit our website www.jeepinwithjudd.com , and like us on Facebook!

Spectators are free and the whole family is welcome to attend! There will be bounce houses and activities for the kids, food and merchandise vendors, and great raffle prizes, including the 2012 Jeep Wrangler! We will have overnight camping again this year, for $20.00 per night.

Last year, there were 1,039 Jeeps at this event, and over 3,500 people in attendance; 170 volunteers donated their time, helping raise $95,000 for Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc.

WHEN : Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 17-19, 2017