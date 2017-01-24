Winter Haven FFA Alumni Presents:

2nd Annual Big Bass Blast

In Honor of Bailey Tilley

All proceeds, after payouts will go to Bailey Tilley’s family.

***On-Shore Event*** There will be an on-shore event going on at the Lake Shipp Boat Ramp from 10am-5pm. So, even if you are not fishing in the tournament, you can still come and join us for some fun! We will have music, activities for kids, raffles galore (prizes, baskets, lettery & 50/50) and best of all, great company.

TOURNAMENT WILL BEGIN AT SAFE-LIGHT AND BOATS WILL BE FLIGHTED.

ALL BOATS WILL CHECK BACK IN AT 2:00 PM