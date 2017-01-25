22nd Annual Central Florida Ridge Friends of the NRA

Benefit Dinner & Auction

Event: 22nd Annual Central Florida Ridge Friends of the NRA Benefit Dinner & Auction

Date: February 18, 2017

The 22nd Annual Central Florida Ridge Friends of NRA Benefit Dinner & Auction will be held Saturday, February 18th, at Lake Eva Banquet Hall, in Haines City.

The Central Florida Ridge Friends of NRA benefit dinner banquet is an exciting family-friendly event filled with games for both the young and young at heart. Activities include, but are not limited to: a grab-bag fishing pond for the kids, throw-for-prizes dart board, card games, a wheel-of-chance for sporting accessories, a silent auction for the adults, a great catered steak dinner and of course the main event . . . a live auction of new firearms, sporting goods, jewelry and collectibles.

Proceeds from the annual Central Florida Ridge Friends of NRA benefit dinner and auction go to fund local youth programs. Recipients of funds raised by the Central Florida Ridge Friends of NRA include the Boy Scouts of America, Royal Rangers, local high school ROTC teams, 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America and other youth programs.

Tickets are $60 per adult. Children under 12 are free.

Doors open at 6:00 pm, dinner is served at 7:00 and the live auction begins at 8:00.

Tickets can be obtained by calling: 863-258-0903

or ordered online at: https://www.friendsofnra.org/eventtickets/Events/Details/10?eventId=53699

Advance ticket sales only.

Ticket sales deadline is February 10, 2017 (There will be NO tickets sales at the door.)

The Central Florida Ridge Friends of NRA is a 501(c)3, not-for-profit organization

for the funding and promotion of youth sports programs.