A tale of two antlers

Look at those antlers! Encountering an adult male deer, or buck, with a fully developed set of antlers can be a breathtaking experience. Composed of bone and covered with skin and soft hair called velvet, antlers grow from the base of the skull. The velvety tissue eventually dries up and peels off, leaving the antlers hard and smooth. Unlike the horns you’ll find on animals, such as cattle, a new set of antlers are grown every year with antler growth beginning in the spring. They are shed in late winter or early spring after the deer breeding season ends. Check out the antlers on these guys!

Learn about white-tailed deer: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabita…/profiles/mammals/land/deer/ White-tailed deer management program: http://myfwc.com/hunting/by-species/deer/ FWC photos