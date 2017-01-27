Silver Alert Cancelled – Missing Davenport Woman Located

Missing 78-year-old Davenport woman located

SILVER ALERT CANCELED

Early Friday morning, January 26, 2017, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Ms. Margaret Teresa Ryan (78 -years-old) was located at the Circle K store at 4950 Highway 92 E., Lakeland. She approached a deputy sheriff saying she was lost and she was disoriented. She was in good health but taken to LRHMC to be evaluated.

Original Release:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detectives issue Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old Davenport woman



On Thursday, January 26, 2017, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Ms. Margaret Teresa Ryan (78 -years-old) was last seen leaving her residence located at 183 Citrus Ridge Dr. in Davenport in her 2012 Black Toyota Camry bearing Florida Handicap tag Y6KXN. Ms. Ryan is exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s disease but has not been medically diagnosed. She was last seen wearing a white/blue blouse. Margaret has no other medical conditions and does not take medication. This behavior is not usual for Margaret, who normally returns after a couple of hours.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5′ 6″ tall. If located please notify the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.