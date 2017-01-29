Home Destroyed By Fire In Auburndale Sunday Morning 

Auburndale, Florida – One person and a dog was found deceased in a structure fire at 1204 Taylor Street in Auburndale. Polk County Fire Rescue and Auburndale Fire crews were dispatched just before 11 a.m. this morning.

Crews were told that one person may have been inside the house, but due to heavy fire conditions, crews were forced to battle the fire from outside before making entry. Once it was safe to enter the home, firefighters located a deceased person in a bedroom.

A deceased dog was also found.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating what caused the fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.