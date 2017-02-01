SUNBURST PAGEANT AND MODEL SEARCH IS COMING TO A LOCATION NEAR YOU… DON’T MISS THE FUN AND EXCITEMENT!



Do you have a beautiful baby? Does your child enjoy being in front of an audience? Do YOU want to be discovered? Sunburst Model Search and Beauty Pageant are always looking for new faces and will be in your area very soon:

Eagle Ridge Mall

March 4 at 5:00

Sunburst is celebrating 39 years of discovering new faces! Current and former contestants have appeared in ads, commercials, television series, movies and all entertainment fields! We currently have two Sunburst contestants in Nickelodeon shows and two former contestants went on to become Miss America and Miss USA! Our Pageants have been featured on The Discovery Channel! Contestants compete for the opportunity to win $10,000, $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, $500 savings bonds and many, many more, outstanding gifts.

All finalists chosen and crowned on the day of competition will advance to the state finals. EVERYONE RECEIVES A CROWN AND TROPHY. Judging is based on beauty and personality. There will be winners chosen from each of ten age divisions and boys are judged separately from girls. BOYS AGE GROUPS (2 groups): 0-23 months and 2-4 year olds. GIRLS AGE GROUPS (9 groups): Under 1 year, 1 year olds, 2 & 3 years, 4-6 years, 7-10 years, 11-13 years, 14-17 years, 18-27 years, and 28 years and up. Contestants may be married or single.

To receive information on HOW TO ENTER, visit WWW.SUNBURSTBEAUTY.COM or phone for information 727-258-7053. You may also pick up an entry form at the mall. Don’t delay – enter