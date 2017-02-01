Cooking on The Ridge: 7 Layer Fiesta Dip

7 Layer Fiesta Dip
Everyone will want to dig into this spicy 7 layer fiesta dip. Bring on the chips.
Ingredients
Serves: Makes 8 cups or 64 (2-tablespoon) servings.
- 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
- 1 container (16 ounces) sour cream
- 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese, (2 cups)
- 1 cup prepared guacamole
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 1/2 cup sliced black olives
- Tortilla chips
15 mins Prep time
- Spread refried beans in shallow serving dish.
- Mix sour cream and Seasoning Mix in small bowl until well blended. Spread over refried beans.
- Top with layers of cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and olives. Serve with tortilla chips.