Dailyridge.com

Home Cooking On The Ridge Cooking on The Ridge: 7 Layer Fiesta Dip

Cooking on The Ridge: 7 Layer Fiesta Dip

Cooking On The Ridge
SHARE
, / 704 0

7 Layer Fiesta Dip

layer-fiesta-dip

Everyone will want to dig into this spicy 7 layer fiesta dip. Bring on the chips.

Ingredients
Serves: Makes 8 cups or 64 (2-tablespoon) servings.
    • 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
    • 1 container (16 ounces) sour cream
    • 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix
    • 1 package (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese, (2 cups)
    • 1 cup prepared guacamole
    • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
    • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
    • 1/2 cup sliced black olives
    • Tortilla chips
15 mins Prep time
  • Spread refried beans in shallow serving dish.
  • Mix sour cream and Seasoning Mix in small bowl until well blended. Spread over refried beans.
  • Top with layers of cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and olives. Serve with tortilla chips.

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN