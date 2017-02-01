|
PCSO Deputies Arrest Traveling Scam Artists in Winter Haven
On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, PCSO deputies thwarted a trio’s efforts to swindle an elderly Winter Haven resident.
“We have every reason to believe these suspects performed work elsewhere in Winter Haven and other areas of the county. If you were scammed by these suspects, please call us – we want to make sure they are held responsible for all of their crimes.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff
The deputies arrived at the scene on Alachua Drive prior to the suspects’ arrival, having been alerted by a victim who had already had unsolicited work done at his house. 57-year-old Anthony Barfield of Avon Park, Barfield’s 16-year-old son, and 42-year-old Christopher Kiker, arrived at the scene, prepared to pressure wash the victim’s home, without the victim’s consent or permission. None of the suspects have business tax licenses, or workers comp insurance, and Barfield has an extensive criminal history with similar crimes.
The following is an excerpt from their affidavits, and is self-explanatory:
