Progress on Lakeland Water Project Creates Short Detours

Progress on a City of Lakeland water main installation project along West Memorial Blvd. will mean brief detours this week for two local connecting roads. Starting Monday, North Suwannee Avenue will be closed for about 24-hours and North Swindell Avenue will close for the day on Wednesday. Both roads will be closed between Memorial Boulevard and Emma Street. North Suwannee Avenue will detour to Edith Avenue and North Swindell Avenue will detour to Savannah Avenue to bypass work zone. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and obey traffic signs.

Contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200 for further details.