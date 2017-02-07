Exploring Florida’s History through Children’s Literature: Lois Lenski’s Strawberry Girl

In 1945 children’s author, Lois Lenski, wrote the fictional account of a Polk County childhood in her Newbery award-winning book, Strawberry Girl. The book tells the story of ten-year-old, Birdie Boyer, who moved to western Polk County with her family. The Boyer’s adventures and mishaps in Florida’s harsh backwoods are described through Birdie’s eyes.

Two special March library programs will focus on this classic children’s novel.

The Lake Wales Library Association – Friends of the Library will host “An Afternoon with Lois Lenski & Strawberry Girl”, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 19. Anna Cotton will portray Lenski and Nicole Curtis will perform as Birdie Boyer, Strawberry Girl. Their program will include conversations and fictional shared correspondence between Miss Lenski and Strawberry Girl.

Woven into the program is a history of Florida in the mid-20th Century for Polk County poor farmers.

The Lake Wales Public Library’s Youth Services Department will hold a Family Book Discussion focusing on “Strawberry Girl”, 5:30 p.m., March 14. Free paperback copies of “Strawberry Girl” are available to young readers and their families with participation in one or both programs. The books are available in the Lake Wales Public Library’s Children’s Library, one free copy per family. Children and their families can register for the Family Book Discussion and the Strawberry Girl program.

“Exploring Florida’s History through Children’s Literature: Lois Lenski’s Strawberry Girl” is a family-friendly program for all ages. It is free and open to all and is a 2017 Lake Wales Centennial Program, celebrating 100 years of Lake Wales’ Heritage.

The Lake Wales Library Association – Friends of the Library, sponsors both programs. For more information call 863-6748-4004 or email library@cityoflakewales.com.