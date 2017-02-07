Lake Wales Library Association – Friends of the Library host “Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Land Remembered” Show

Florida author Patrick Smith’s son, Rick, will present a unique multimedia show honoring his father and the experiences that led him to write his beloved novels. Highlighted in the show will be Smith’s popular saga of Florida pioneers, “A Land Remembered”.

Rick Smith’s show combines his own quirky brand of humor and storytelling with videos, photos, music and visual effects to bring the life of Patrick Smith into focus in a fascinating way.

Sponsored by the Lake Wales Library Association – Friends of the Library and the Jahna Foundation “Patrick Smith’s Florida” begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at the Polk State College – Lake Wales Arts Center’s Updike Hall, 1099 State Road 60 East, Lake Wales.

The show will follow the opening reception of a new exhibition, La Florida, featuring the works of Blair Updike and Kerry Vosler. The La Florida exhibition is in the Michael Crews Gallery; the opening reception begins at 5:00 p.m.

The family-friendly show is free and open to all and is a 2017 Lake Wales Centennial Program, celebrating 100 years of Lake Wales’ Heritage.

For information call 863-678-4004 or email library@cityoflakewales.com.