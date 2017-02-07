Stolen Car from Lakeland Involved in Pursuit

Lakeland, Fl. (February 7, 2016) – On February 7, at 2:36 pm., the Plant City Police Department requested assistance from the Lakeland Police Department in reference to a stolen vehicle they were pursuing eastbound on I-4 toward the city limits of Lakeland.

The stolen vehicle, a 2012 Kia Forte, had been reported stolen from the The Preserve Apartments in Lakeland on February 2 nd .

At 2:45 p.m., Officer Scott Hutton observed the stolen vehicle at the Marathon Gas station, 4275 Lakeland Hills Boulevard and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and fled northbound on Hwy 33.

At 2:47 p.m., Officer Hutton advised the stolen vehicle had wrecked in the roundabout in Polk City. A male suspect was immediately taken into custody after a brief struggle and the other occupant, a female, was later removed by additional responding officers.