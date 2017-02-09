FREE HOSPITAL HEALTH FAIR SET FOR FEB. 25

Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center will hold a free community health fair, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until noon at the hospital.

Participants can take advantage of a variety of free health screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, peak flow respiratory testing, memory screening, blood oxygen levels, vision, balance, and medication reviews by pharmacists.

Physicians from throughout the community as well as a variety of other healthcare providers also will participate, providing information and answering questions. In addition, Lake Wales Fire Department will have a fire truck available for tours, Lake Wales Police will have a K-9 demonstration and crime prevention tips, a medical helicopter will be on display, and much more! The event is free for the whole family. The health fair will be held in the Hunt Building at Lake Wales Medical Center, 410 S. 11th Street. Pre-registration is not required.