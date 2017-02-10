Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Lakeland

Bartow, FL (February 9, 2017) – Polk County Waste & Recycling is encouraging residents of the City of Lakeland to dispose of toxic materials in a safe and environmentally sensitive way at an upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection event.

A Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be on site on February 18, at the Lakeland Solid Waste Parking Lot, located at 602 Evelyn Avenue in Lakeland, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Representatives will be on-hand to collect small quantities of unused or unwanted waste products such as lawn and gardening chemicals and fertilizers, swimming pool chemicals, paint, household cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small appliances such as cell phones, computers, etc.

The staff at the event will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so residents won’t have to leave their vehicles. This event is open to all Polk County residents.

For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit http://www.polk-county.net/boccsite/County-Services/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Collection-Facility/ or call Polk County Waste & Recycling at 863-284-4319.