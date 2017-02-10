LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center is accepting applications for a variety of volunteer positions, including courtesy shuttle drivers, gift shop, office assistance, and the front lobby information desks.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, complete an application, submit a letter of recommendation, and pass a background and drug screening. All volunteers must be friendly, personable, and at-ease interacting with the public. Top applicants will be interviewed, and available positions will be filled based on best fit. Not all applicants will be brought on as volunteers. Shuttle drivers must be 21 years of age and will be trained on courtesy shuttle safety prior to beginning their assignment.

Hospital volunteers receive a free meal ticket for the hospital cafeteria for each shift worked, a volunteer uniform, and a free flu shot once per year. Volunteers ages 50 or older who work an average of at least 4 hours per week will receive free membership to LWMC’s Senior Circle program.

Applications are available in the lobbies at the hospital, or can be downloaded by visiting www.lakewalesmedicalcenter.com and clicking on the “Volunteers” tab at the top of the home page.