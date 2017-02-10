Dailyridge.com

UPDATE from Single Vehicle Traffic Fatality that Occurred This Morning in Lake Wales

Lake Wales
The PCSO Traffic Unit investigated a single-vehicle traffic fatality that occurred this morning in Lake Wales. Preliminary information so far is as follows:

Around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017, a 2004 Scion being driven by 29-year-old Tatevik Gagikovna Seyranyan (female) of Winter Haven was heading eastbound on SR 60 near Central Avenue when for unknown reasons it appears the driver lost control while negotiating a right curve. The vehicle slid and rotated, and crashed into a utility pole in a ditch.

The driver’s side of the car impacted with the pole. The driver was seatbelted, however, the car is not equipped with side airbags. The driver was deceased on-scene.

SR 60 eastbound was closed for approximately 45 minutes, and then reduced to one lane of travel for approximately two hours.

It is possible speed and/or distraction were factors. The investigation is ongoing.

