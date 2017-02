Tonight is the Trifecta of Sky Watching.Eclipse, Full Moon, and Comet

If your out and about or simply taking a break at home tonight look up in the sky to witness a Sky Watchers Trifecta.

Tonight you will be able to see three astronomical events.

First you will see a full moon, then a Penumbral Lunar eclipse, and if you look carefully around 1-2am you will see a comet with colors of green shining light followed by a purple trail.