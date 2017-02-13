Lake Wales Thieves Stealing Security Camera’s Caught On Security Camera

Lake Wales, Florida – On February 11, 2017 at approximately 8:30pm Wal-Mart Loss Prevention witnessed these two suspect select two Arlo HD Security Camera Systems, valued at $169.99 each, from the Electronics Department. The suspects then carried the camera systems to the Hardware Department where they removed the security devices from the packaging. The suspects then exited Wal-Mart, located at 2000 SR60 E, with the property and did not make an attempt to pay. The Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop the suspects but they entered this silver SUV and fled the area.

Anyone with who knows the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Detective Ben Metz at (863) 678-4223 extension 265 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.