March for Marrow Walk Auburndale

Saturday, February 18, 2017





Lake Myrtle Sports Complex

2701 Lake Myrtle Park Rd.

Auburndale, FL 33823

It will be a day of family fun for such an important cause!

March for Marrow is a powerful, uplifting walk promoting community awareness about bone marrow failure diseases and raising essential funds for patient programs and services provided by the AA•MDS International Foundation.

https://friendraising.donorpro.com/campaigns/360