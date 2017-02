Do you recognize this guy?



On Feb 8, the man in these photos entered the Coin Laundry located at 1414 1st St N in Winter Haven. He attempted to break into the coin machine and when that failed, he kicked in a locked door that led to the area behind the dryers.

He then used a fire extinguisher to bash in the coin box of a dryer.

Anyone who recognizes this man as asked to contact Detective Mike Roe at 863-291-5620