Help Lake Wales Police Identify These Two Theft Suspects

Police Need Two Theft Suspects Identified

The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating a Retail Theft which occurred at Kohl’s, located at 2803 Ridge Way. Kohl’s Loss Prevention reported on January 27, 2017 at approximately 9:16pm the two suspects in this picture entered Kohl’s, concealed $226.00 worth of shoes and boys clothing, and then left the store without paying for the property. The suspects entered the black car in this photograph and left the area.

Anyone who knows the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Officer Dan Harmon at (863) 678-4223 extension 528, Crime Analyst Kim Fairbanks at (863) 678-4223 extension 238, or Heartland Crime Stopper at (800) 226-8477.