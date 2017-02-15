Bartow Man Wanted For Child Pornography Charges

Bartow, Florida – According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Matthew Sutton of Bartow. Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Sutton’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Kathy Road, where they encountered Sutton’s wife, Theresa, who refused to cooperate and began resisting arrest. She was arrested. During an on-scene preview of Sutton’s computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared, including images of toddlers being sexually battered by adults. Sutton was not there and deputies issued a warrant for this arrest for:

84 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending.