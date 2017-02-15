Dailyridge.com

Breaking News Wild Fire Alert On CR 630 & Blue Jordan Forest Areas

Polk County News
Polk County, Florida – According to Florida Forestry Services crews are headed to two separate brush fires in East Polk County. The they located on CR 630 and Blue Jordan Forest. Crews are just now arriving and more details are not currently available.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

