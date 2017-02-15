Breaking News Wild Fire Alert On CR 630 & Blue Jordan Forest Areas

Update 12:59pm – Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are currently battling a large brush fire in the Indian Lake Estates area. The fire is in the area of 7200 HWY 630 E, Frostproof. The Florida Forest Service has issued an evacuation order. Several homes are in danger. Reverse 911 is being used to contact residents who live in the affected area. UPDATE On 630 FIRE- Approximately 20 acres heavy fuels burning with structures threatened. Fire on both sides of 630 @polkemergency — @FFS_Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) February 15, 2017





Polk County, Florida – According to Florida Forestry Services crews are headed to two separate brush fires in East Polk County. The they located on CR 630 and Blue Jordan Forest. Crews are just now arriving and more details are not currently available.

The public is advised to avoid the area.