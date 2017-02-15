Learning Resource Center to Raise Scholarship Funds for Students and Honor Dr. Eileen Holden at Annual Benefit

POLK COUNTY, FLA (February 14, 2017) – Join the Learning Resource Center of Polk County (LRC) for a dazzling evening of cause at the annual For the Love…of Learning benefit from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

The 2017 benefit aimed at raising scholarship funds for deserving LRC students will take place at the home of Rob and Tammy Springer in Mulberry’s Canterwood Drive and will feature entertainment from The Sofa Kings, Hors d’oeuvres by Terrie Lobb Catering, libations and a world-class silent auction. Publix Super Markets Charities will be the leading sponsor of the event.

Attendees will find an eclectic mix of auction items showcased throughout the evening. Items, trips, packages and services such as a one-week getaway to North Carolina, Detroit Tigers Spring Training VIP package, four-pack of LEGOLAND Florida tickets, Lone Palm Golf Club foursome, freshwater pearls and Payne Air Conditioning & Heating preventative maintenances will be up for bid.

Another highlight of the evening will include the 2017 Honoree presentation, recognizing Dr. Eileen Holden and Polk State College for their partnership. Honorees are LRC supporters who have aided the organization in expanding and extending its mission of helping students maximize their learning potential. GiveWell Community Foundation, Florida Southern College, Polk County Public Schools, United Way of Central Florida, Publix Super Markets, Inc., and Junior League of Greater Lakeland comprise past years’ honorees.

Guests can purchase tickets to the benefit on LRCLoveofLearning.com for $65.00. Other ways to support the cause include becoming a sponsor, bestowing a scholarship, donating a silent auction item or contributing to the LRC Endowment Fund within the GiveWell Community Foundation.

Those interested in sponsorships and donations may also contact LRC Executive Director Dr. Pam Craven by email, [email protected] , or phone, 863-688-9477.

