THEATRE WINTER HAVEN

Announces the Opening of

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. This show runs February 16 through March 12, 2017 (Thursdays through Sundays). Reservations can be made by calling 863-294-SHOW (7469), visiting the Box Office or by going on-line to Theatre Winter Haven located in the Chain of Lakes Complex at 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd, SW – Winter Haven, FL. announces the opening of. This show runs(Thursdays through Sundays). Reservations can be made by calling 863-294-SHOW (7469), visiting the Box Office or by going on-line to www.TheatreWinterHaven.com . Ticket prices are $24 for adults and $19 for students.

Million Dollar Quartet is the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee to meet producer Sam Phillips for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio with four major talents who came together as a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band for one unforgettable night.

The cast of characters is as follows:

Elvis Presley – Torin Geoffrey

Carl Perkins – Marcus Brixa

Jerry Lee Lewis – Philip King

Johnny Cash – Doug Laver

Sam Phillips – Sean Philibin

Dyanne – Laura Modrall

Brother Jay – Kemp Brinson

Fluke – P.J. Lalka

This show is Co-Produced by Fischer, Schemmer, Silbiger, Moraczewski, MD PA, Ophthalmology Associates and Winter Haven Oral Surgery

Director: Katrina Ploof

Stage Manager: Alaina West

Music Director: Philip King.