UPDATE: 42 Total Arrests Made During Operation Child Guardian

PCSO Computer Crimes Detectives Arrest 18 Suspects For Possession of Child Pornography – One Additional Suspect Has A Warrant and Is At Large PCSO Special Victims Response Team & Vice Unit Detectives Arrest 21 Suspects For Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and/or VOP 3 Other Non-Child Predator Suspects Were Arrested During The Operation, Related to These Investigations During January and February 2017, PCSO Computer Crimes detectives, PCSO Special Victims Response Team detectives, and PCSO Vice Unit detectives, working with the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office and the State Attorney’s Office, made 42 total arrests during an undercover investigation focusing on those who prey on children. Detectives served several search warrants and arrested 18 suspects who engage in the promotion, possession, and distribution of child pornography. They additionally obtained a warrant for a suspect, for possession of child pornography. Detectives also conducted proactive compliance checks on sex offenders, predators, and probationers whose violations stemmed from sex offenses. They arrested 21 suspects for failure to register, and VOP (failure to register). “Our children are this community’s most precious resource. We must do everything we can to protect them. During operations such as this one, we proactively look for suspects who prey upon children, either through the collection and distribution of child pornography, or through their non-compliance with sexual predator and offender registration rules, including their evasive efforts to gain access to children through the Internet and social media. Our detectives have done an outstanding job-they are guardians who protect the innocent.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff 42 Total Arrests Were Made & 1 Warrant Was Issued: 18 Suspects Were Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography

One Additional Possession of Child Pornography suspect is wanted and is at large – he has a warrant

21 Suspects (5 Predators and 16 Offenders) Were Arrested For Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and/or violating their probation

3 Others Were Arrested During The Operation (not child sex crimes) Of the 42 total people arrested & one warrant issued there are: o 892 current criminal charges

o 216 previous felony charges

o 145 previous misdemeanor charges

o 361 TOTAL previous charges The 18 suspects who were arrested on child pornography charges, in alphabetical order, are as follows: 56-year-old Dale Agnew of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Agnew’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Buttonbush Circle, and during an on-scene preview of his computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Agnew is married with children. Agnew and his wife both told detectives that Agnew began downloading child pornography 10 years ago when he was overseas, and he was “caught” by his wife, and it has caused problems in their marriage. Agnew continued to download and view child pornography afterwards. Agnew was arrested and charged with: Eight (8) counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

100 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 47-year-old Richard Bishop of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Bishop’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Walnut Street, where Bishop lives with Michelle Roberts. During an on-scene preview of the computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Roberts told detectives she views child pornography when engaged in sexual activity with Richard Bishop. Bishop corroborated this. Bishop is also the caregiver to three children in the home. DCF responded to the scene. Bishop was arrested and charged with: 20 counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Two (2) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-3)

One (1) count Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M-1)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 53-year-old Robert Campbell of Polk City – Detectives received a NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Endangered Children) cybertip information that someone operating a device located in Campbell’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Angus Road, and seized Campbell’s computer equipment. Campbell told detectives he’s been sharing and viewing child pornography since 2009, and estimated he has viewed over 100,000 images and videos of child pornography. Campbell is married. Campbell was placed under arrest and charged with: One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 35-year-old Timothy Carmichael of Auburndale – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Carmichael’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Flamingo Circle, where Carmichael lives with his wife and two children, and during an on-scene preview of his computer equipment they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Carmichael told detectives he has been viewing child pornography for most of his life and “it is like a drug.” Three (3) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-3)

One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 35-year-old Daniel Collins of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Collins’ home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Thomas Road, where Collins lives with his grandmother, and during an on-scene preview of his computer equipment they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Collins told detectives he has been viewing child pornography for months and is addicted to it. Four (4) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-3)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 28-year-old Michael Dietz of Auburndale – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Dietz’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Vauxhall Road, and during an on-scene preview of his computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Dietz told detectives he is addicted to child pornography, some of which are images of babies between three and six months of age. Dietz lives with his parents, both of whom were arrested for Possession of Meth. Michael Dietz was arrested and charged with: One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

102 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

One count each Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia (M-1)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 28-year-old Mark Ewald of Babson Park – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Ewald’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Thornburg Road, where Ewald lives with his parents and juvenile sister, and during an on-scene preview of his computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Ewald told detectives he began downloading child pornography six to eight months ago and prefers images with young girls being sexually battered by adult males. He has a BS Degree in Computer Science. Ewald was arrested and charged with: 38 counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

100 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

One count each Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia (M-1)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 27-year-old Joel Faviere of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Faviere’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Buck Run Drive, and during an on-scene preview of his computer equipment they seized, detectives found over 4,500 files containing child pornography, including images of infants and toddlers being sexually abused. Faviere told detectives he has been viewing child pornography for a year and that it “has become an addiction.” Faviere was placed under arrest and charged with: Three (3) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Six (6) counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 31-year-old Erik Gordon of Winter Haven – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Gordon’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Lake Florence Drive South, and during an on-scene preview of his computer equipment they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Gordon told detectives he is a call taker at the Peace River Center for children in crisis. He is married and has a 2-year-old child. 38 counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 20-year-old Nolan Hartsaw of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Hartsaw’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Sugartree Drive West, and during an on-scene preview of his computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Hartsaw told detectives he began downloading child pornography a few months ago and prefers images with girls around the ages of 5 and 10 years old. Hartsaw was arrested and charged with: One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

62 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 73-year-old John Knapp of Lakeland – Detectives received a NCMEC tip that someone operating a device located in Knapp’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Deverly Drive, where during an on-scene preview of Knapp’s computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Knapp was arrested and charged with: One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Five (5) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 24-year-old Brian Rivera of Mulberry – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Rivera’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Shepherd Oaks Pass, and during an on-scene preview of his cell phones they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Rivera told detectives he has been sharing, downloading, and viewing child pornography for the past two months. Three (3) counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 29-year-old Michelle Roberts of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Roberts’ home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Walnut Street, where Roberts lives with Richard Bishop. During an on-scene preview of the computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Roberts told detectives she views child pornography when engaged in sexual activity with Richard Bishop. Bishop corroborated this. Roberts is a convicted felon, and detectives found a .45 caliber handgun in her home. Roberts is also the caregiver to three children in the home. DCF responded to the scene. Roberts was arrested and charged with: 20 counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Two (2) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-3)

One (1) count Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (F-2)

One (1) count Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M-1)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 39-year-old Terry Scovel Jr. of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Scovel’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Bonisee Circle, where Scovel lives with his mother, sister, and his sister’s children, and during an on-scene preview of his computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Scovel told detectives he began downloading child pornography six months to a year ago and prefers images with girls around the ages of 10 and 11 years old. He said he receives $1800/month in government assistance. Scovel was arrested and charged with: 18 counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

100 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 25-year-old Johnnie Shields of Eagle Lake – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Shields’ home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Cabernet Court, where during an on-scene preview of Shields’ computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Shields was arrested and charged with: Three (3) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 31-year-old Jeremiah Torres of Lakeland – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Torres’ home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Timbercrest Place, and during an on-scene preview of his computer equipment they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography including images of toddlers being sexually battered. Torres is married and has a child. Torres was placed under arrest and charged with: Seven (7) counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. 56-year-old Michael Wolfe of Lakeland – Detectives received a NCMEC tip that someone operating a device located in Wolfe’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on West Beacon Rd, where during an on-scene preview of Wolfe’s computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Wolfe told detectives he is married and is a martial arts instructor at South Side Barbell in Lakeland. Wolfe was arrested and charged with: One (1) count Possession of Child Pornography (F-2) 63-year-old Lawrence Youngman, Jr. of Lake Wales – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Youngman’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Suzanne Drive, where during an on-scene preview of Youngman’s computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared. Youngman told detectives he began downloading child pornography 12 years ago. Knapp was arrested and charged with: One (1) count Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child (F-2)

100 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. WANTED for child pornography – warrant issued: 30-year-old Matthew Sutton of Bartow – Detectives received information that someone operating a device located in Sutton’s home was sharing files that contain child pornography. Detectives responded to the home on Kathy Road, where they encountered Sutton’s wife, Theresa, who refused to cooperate and began resisting arrest. She was arrested. During an on-scene preview of Sutton’s computers they seized, detectives found files containing child pornography, and file-sharing software with evidence of child pornography being shared, including images of toddlers being sexually battered by adults. Sutton was not there and deputies issued a warrant for this arrest for: 84 counts Possession of Child Pornography (F-2)

Detectives will conduct a thorough forensic analysis of all equipment seized, and additional charges are pending. The 21 suspects who were arrested on failure to comply with sex offender/predator registration and/or VOP charges, in alphabetical order, are as follows: 29-year-old Shane Adcock of Lake Wales – Adcock is a registered sexual offender based on a 2009 conviction for 20 counts Possession of Child Pornography and 5 counts Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child. Detectives located a Facebook account belonging to Adcock’s registered email address; the Facebook account was not registered with FDLE. Detectives also found Adcock failed to register a vehicle. Detectives located Adcock and placed him under arrest for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 47-year-old Joseph Allen of Lakeland – Anderson is a registered sexual offender based on prior convictions Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography. Detectives located two vehicles at Allen’s home not registered with FDLE. Detectives located Allen and placed him under arrest for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 42-year-old Jeffrey Anderson of Winter Haven – Anderson is a registered sexual offender based on a 2004 conviction for several counts Possession of Child Pornography. Detectives located a Facebook account, Pinterest account, and a vehicle belonging to Anderson, none of which are registered with FDLE. Detectives located Anderson and placed him under arrest for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 50-year-old James Boley of Lakeland – Boley is a registered sexual PREDATOR based on prior convictions for Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment, and Burglary, and is on probation for those charges. Detectives located pornographic materials in Boley’s bedroom, which are violations of his probation status. Detectives arrested Boley for: One (1) count Violation of Probation (F-3) 42-year-old Christian Clarke – Clarke is a registered sexual offender based on a 2002 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child Between 12-15 Years Old, and prior convictions for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Interference With Child Custody. Detectives located a Facebook account, and at least four other social media and chatroom accounts, belonging to Clarke, none of which are registered with FDLE. Detectives located Clarke and placed him under arrest for: Five (5) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 81-year-old Charles Demay of Lake Wales – Demay is a registered sexual offender based on a 2014 conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Victim 14-16 Years of Age in South Carolina. PCSO received complaints that Demay was talking to school-aged children and teens who passed in front of his trailer. No allegations of inappropriate contact were made. Detectives found that Demay failed to semi-annually complete sexual offender registration, and failed to obtain a Florida driver’s license or identification card displaying his current address and sexual offender designation. Detectives located Demay and placed him under arrest for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 51-year-old Larry Falde of Lakeland – Falde is a registered sexual offender based on prior convictions for Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex, and Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor. He was arrested by PCSO during “Operation Cyber Child” in 2012. Detectives located a Facebook account, and cell phone containing pornography belonging to Falde. He is prohibited from owning a cell phone with Internet capabilities, and from accessing the Internet. Detectives located Falde and placed him under arrest for: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3)

Two (2) counts Violation of Probation 62-year-old Charles Haynes of Lakeland – Haynes is a registered sexual PREDATOR based on a 2002 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim Under 16. Detectives located a Facebook account and email address belonging to Haynes, both of which are not registered with FDLE. Detectives located Haynes and placed him under arrest for: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 61-year-old Randy Kilpatrick – Kilpatrick is a registered sexual PREDATOR based on a 2000 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child Under 16. Detectives located a Facebook account, and an email address, belonging to Kilpatrick, neither of which are registered with FDLE. Detectives located Kilpatrick and placed him under arrest for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 38-year-old Christopher Kizzire of Bartow – Kizzire is a registered sexual offender based on a 2008 conviction for Rape of a 14-year-old in Alabama. Kizzire failed to notify his change of address to either law enforcement or the Florida Dept of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles within 48 hours, complaint with his sexual offender registration. He has prior convictions for Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Laws. Detectives located Kizzire and placed him under arrest for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 38-year-old Wesley Maffet – Maffet is a registered sexual offender based on prior convictions for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child Between 12-15 Years Old, and Burglary. Detectives located two Facebook accounts and an email address belonging to Maffet, none of which are registered with FDLE. Detectives located Maffet and placed him under arrest for: Three (3) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 64-year-old Edward Michalski – Michalski is a registered sexual offender based on a 1982 conviction for Rape of a Child With Force in Massachusetts, and on probation until September 2017. Detectives located a Facebook account belonging to Michalski not registered with FDLE. Detectives located Michalski and placed him under arrest for: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 36-year-old Mark Miller of Lakeland – Miller is a registered sexual offender based on a 2007 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Minor Between 12-15 Years Old, and has two prior convictions for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. Miller tested positive for Meth, which is in violation of his probation status. Detectives arrested Miller for: Two (2) counts Violation of Probation (F-3) 50-year-old Michael Montgomery of Bartow – Montgomery is a registered sexual offender based on a 1994 conviction for Sexual Battery (of an adult victim), and is currently on probation for Grand Theft. PCSO received information that Montgomery violated his Grand Theft probation, and began researching to see if he was complaint with his sexual offender registration. Detectives located a Facebook account belonging to Montgomery’s registered email address; the Facebook account was not registered with FDLE. Montgomery was already in the Polk County Jail for VOP, and has the following new charge added on: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 35-year-old Macario Ramirez of Lakeland – Anderson is a registered sexual offender based on a prior conviction for several counts Possession of Child Pornography, and is on probation until 2021. Detectives located a vehicle belonging to Ramirez which is not registered with FDLE. They also reviewed his GPS history and found that in December he was at his wife’s house, where their children are, in violation of his condition of probation that he have no contact with minors, including his own children. Detectives located Ramirez and placed him under arrest for: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3)

Two (2) counts Violation of Probation 40-year-old Demetrious Rose of Lake Wales – Rose is a registered sexual offender based on a 1996 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child Under 16, and has two prior convictions for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws. Detectives located a Facebook account and email account belonging to Rose, neither of which are registered with FDLE. Detectives located Rose and placed him under arrest for: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 27-year-old Chad Rowell of Frostproof – Rowell is a registered sexual offender based on a 2009 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim 12-15 Years Old. Rowell failed to notify his change of address to either law enforcement or the Florida Dept of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles within 48 hours, complaint with his sexual offender registration. Rowell is also on probation for previously failing to register his address. Detectives located Rowell and arrested him for: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3)

One (1) count Violation of Probation 51-year-old Charles Shadley of Lakeland – Shadley is a registered sexual PREDATOR based on a prior conviction for Sexual Battery of a Juvenile Under 12 Years Old, is on felony probation until 2029. Detectives located a cell phone containing pornography materials in Shadley’s possession, which are violations of his probation status. He is prohibited from possessing or viewing obscene or pornographic images or videos, and from accessing the Internet. Detectives arrested Shadley for: One (1) count Violation of Probation (F-3) 23-year-old Robert Stanley of Lakeland – Stanley is a registered sexual PREDATOR based on a 2005 conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim 12-15 Years Old. He has a prior conviction for Failure to Register. Detectives located a Facebook account, email address, and cell phone containing pornography belonging to Stanley, none of which are registered with FDLE and are also violations of his probation status. Detectives located Stanley and placed him under arrest for: One (1) count Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3)

Three (3) counts Violation of Probation 44-year-old James Steele of Winter Haven – Steele is a registered sexual offender based on a 1991 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Battery on a Child Under 16. Steele vacated his residence on January 9, 2017, and failed to notify his change of address to either law enforcement or the Florida Dept of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles within 48 hours, complaint with his sexual offender registration. On January 24, 2017, Steele was arrested for VOP and Providing False Info to LEO. Detectives additionally charged inmate Steele with: Two (2) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) 29-year-old Kenneth Thomas of Lake Wales – Thomas is a registered sexual offender based on a 2009 conviction for four counts Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child, and was arrested on January 27, 2017, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws when he was caught using an unregistered Facebook account. While in jail, Thomas called his girlfriend and gave her two email addresses that he wanted her to change the passwords for, to evade detection by law enforcement. Detectives located another Facebook account and the two email accounts belonging to Thomas, none of which are registered with FDLE. Detectives added the following charges onto inmate Thomas: Three (3) counts Sex Offender Fail to Comply with Registration Laws (F-3) OTHER SUSPECTS ARRESTED DURING THE OPERATION, RELATED TO ABOVE-MENTIONED SUSPECTS, ARE: 47-year-old Terry Dietz of Auburndale – Dietz and his wife, Vicki, live in the same house with Michael Dietz, who was arrested for child pornography. While detectives were investigating Michael Dietz, they located Meth and paraphernalia belonging to Terry and Vicki. Terry Dietz was arrested for: One count each Possession of Methamphetamines and Paraphernalia 46-year-old Vicki Dietz of Auburndale – Dietz and her husband, Terry, live in the same house with Michael Dietz, who was arrested for child pornography. While detectives were investigating Michael Dietz, they located Meth and paraphernalia belonging to Terry and Vicki. Vicki Dietz was arrested for: One count each Possession of Methamphetamines and Paraphernalia 52-year-old Theresa Sutton of Bartow – Theresa lives in the same house with her son, Matthew (who was not at home when detectives responded to arrest him for child pornography), and refused to cooperate with detectives when they arrived with a search warrant. She became combative with the detectives, and was arrested for: One count Resisting Arrest