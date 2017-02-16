Crews Still Assessing Damage Due To Fires At Indian Lake Estates – Report Should Be Available Later Today

Press Release From Polk County Fire Rescue

The Indian Lake Estates fire is contained, but not extinguished. Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service have crews on standby should the fire intensify or break out of its boundaries. Current assessments indicate that damage inside the Indian Lake Estates is limited to sheds and vehicles.

Weather conditions remain a threat.

Property damage did occur along CR 630 and SR 60. Polk County Emergency Management, Polk County Building Division and the American Red Cross are currently carrying out a thorough assessment to determine the actual count of damaged or destroyed properties. Later today we’ll release the latest numbers.

The Florida Forest Service remains on scene and is focusing around SR 60 and CR 630. They are also providing aerial support. There are emergency vehicles and smoky conditions in the area, so motorists are asked to drive carefully.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting by scouting the River Ranch Hunt Club. ​