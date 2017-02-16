Emergency Water Line Repairs to Cause Traffic Delays – Winter Haven

Emergency Water Line Repairs to Cause Traffic Delays
Emergency repairs currently underway to fix an apparent water line leak require closing the southbound lane of Thornhill Road in the vicinity of Byni Ridge Road in unincorporated Winter Haven north of State Road 540 (Winter Lake Road).
This lane closure is anticipated to last until 5:00 pm or later today to complete repairs. Traffic backups and delays are anticipated. Motorists are urged to avoid the area by using alternate routes to bypass work zone.