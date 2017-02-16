UPDATE 8pm – Polk County Fire Rescue advised in a comment that S.R. 60 will not be reopened tonight. It will remain closed due to fire.

The Indian Lake Estates evacuation order will remain in effect overnight and residents are not allowed to return to their homes.



At noon Thursday, Feb. 16, an update will be provided on whether the evacuation order will be lifted.

Individuals seeking overnight shelter are asked to go to the First Presbyterian Church, located at 16 N 3rd St, Lake Wales, 33853. Residents can also call the Citizens’ Information Line on 863-401-2234 or toll free at (866) 661-0228.

The latest update will be posted on the Polk County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews will begin damage assessment Thursday morning.