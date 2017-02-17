CR 630 E Fire UPDATE

Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service continue to battle the CR 630 E fire, which is about 50 percent contained and is about 5,000 acres.

The current focus is to extinguish flare-ups, spot overs and monitor smoke and fire conditions near the roadways. There are no evacuations in place at this time and no residential structures are in danger.

There are active fires in the camping and hunting grounds of the River Ranch Hunt Club. There are more than 100 campsite structures destroyed there, but it’s extremely difficult to pinpoint the exact number since there is no official record of campsites placed there.

Currently, the conditions are dry and humidity is low. This means the threat of flare-ups and spot overs are higher than the last 48 hours. Thankfully, winds are expected to remain calm, so the movement of the fire should be slow.

Dense fog is expected to occur Saturday morning. Crews will monitor roadways closely. Motorists who plan to travel on State Road 60 between County Road 630 and State Road 441 (Yeehaw Junction); or along County Road 630 to Walk in Water Road, should be prepared to travel a different route.

Polk Fire has approximately 25 personnel and Florida Forest Service has approximately 50 personnel on scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Florida Highway Patrol, and Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement are assisting with law enforcement, traffic control and scouting.

Homeowners who lost primary residences due to fire and did not have insurance can contact Polk County Housing and Neighborhood Development on (863) 534-5240 to see if they qualify for assistance. This is only applicable to permitted primary structures.

Acreage

5,000 acres

Affected areas

North and south of SR 60

South of SR 630

River Ranch Hunting Club

Indian Lake Estates

Message to the public

People in the area will see hotspots. This is normal. Also, residents need to stay alert and watch for emergency vehicles. Our crews’ response time have been delayed at times due to motorists slowing down to look at damage.

Evacuations

There are no evacuation orders, but those who camp or reside in the River Ranch Hunt Club should vacate the camps and seek alternative shelter.

Residential structures destroyed

12 residential structures

Fatalities