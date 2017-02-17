Former PCSO Civilian Detention Clerk Arrested for Sexual Misconduct With Inmate in 2015

On Thursday, February 16, 2017, PCSO deputies arrested 21-year-old Tanquisia McGill of Lakeland, for one count Sexual misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates (FSS 951.221) (F-3), one count Interference with county prisoners (FSS 951.19) (M-2), and one count Culpable Negligence (FSS 784.05) (M-2), after investigation revealed that she had consensual sexual intercourse with a South County Jail inmate on one occasion in December 2015, that resulted in the conception of a child.



The inmate, Johnathan Lott (DOB 3/26/1996) was arrested by the Lakeland Police Department in 2015 for several charges related to a traffic fatality, for which he was indicted by the grand jury. In January 2016, he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the affidavit in December 2015, McGill allowed Lott out of his cell and into an area where she was working, and they had sex. He was transferred to Santa Rosa state prison in February 2016. The baby that was conceived was born in September 2016. McGill has maintained a relationship with Lott through telephone calls, which was recently reported to PCSO. Deputies immediately began an investigation, and during a post-Miranda interview, McGill confessed to the sexual misconduct inside the jail. McGill told detectives she listed Lott as the father on the child’s birth certificate.

McGill was hired by PCSO in October 2014 as a Detention Support Specialist, working in the South County Jail in Frostproof. She was paid an hourly rate of $13.23. She resigned from PCSO upon her arrest – had she not resigned, she would have been terminated.