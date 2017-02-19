Winter Haven Police Investigating Dead Body Found Sunday Morning 

Updated 11:10am

Winter Haven, Florida – According to Jaime Brown, public information officer with the Winter Haven Police Department, a deceased person has been found this morning. The area police are conducting the investigation is Roselawn St.

According to a witness at the scene the body was located around 6am this morning. The body is of a male.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Brown advised at this it apears the death is of natural causes.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.