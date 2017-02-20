Dailyridge.com

2017 Winners of The Lake Wales Art Festival

Lake Wales
2017 Lake Wales Arts Festival Winners

John Canterbury  Best of Show  $4,000  Photography

David Hunter  Presidents Award Exceptional Work $2,500  Graphics & Printing Making

Jeff Eckert CB&T Award Exceptional Work   $2,500  Drawing & Pastels

Robert Copeland  Award of Excellence $1,000   Photography

Trent Manning   Award of Excellence  $1,000   Mixed Media

Marilyn Rackelman   Award of Excellence  $1,000  Sculpture

Clovis Rusk  Award of Excellence  $1,000  Oil & Acrylic

Jeff Ripple  Award of Distinction  $500  Oil & Acrylic

Collin Margerum  Award of Distinction  $500  Drawing & Pastels

Roly Ray Reel  Award of Distinction $500  Mixed Media

Paul Stevens  Award of Distinction $500  Photography

Kenyatta Ray  Award of Distinction $500 Mixed Media

Scott Anderson     Award of Merit  $300  Wood

Karen Owens  Award of Merit  $300  Graphics & Printing Making

Emmauel Maldonado   Award of Merit  $300  Clay & Porcelin

Adam Pourciau  Award of Merit  $300 Photography

Debbie Stillman  Award of Merit  $300  Jewelry

