2017 Winners of The Lake Wales Art Festival

2017 Lake Wales Arts Festival Winners
John Canterbury Best of Show $4,000 Photography
David Hunter Presidents Award Exceptional Work $2,500 Graphics & Printing Making
Jeff Eckert CB&T Award Exceptional Work $2,500 Drawing & Pastels
Robert Copeland Award of Excellence $1,000 Photography
Trent Manning Award of Excellence $1,000 Mixed Media
Marilyn Rackelman Award of Excellence $1,000 Sculpture
Clovis Rusk Award of Excellence $1,000 Oil & Acrylic
Jeff Ripple Award of Distinction $500 Oil & Acrylic
Collin Margerum Award of Distinction $500 Drawing & Pastels
Roly Ray Reel Award of Distinction $500 Mixed Media
Paul Stevens Award of Distinction $500 Photography
Kenyatta Ray Award of Distinction $500 Mixed Media
Scott Anderson Award of Merit $300 Wood
Karen Owens Award of Merit $300 Graphics & Printing Making
Emmauel Maldonado Award of Merit $300 Clay & Porcelin
Adam Pourciau Award of Merit $300 Photography
Debbie Stillman Award of Merit $300 Jewelry