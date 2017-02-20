Cooking on The Ridge: Habanero Hot Wings

Coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a resealable plastic bag, combine onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, cilantro, mustard, chili powder and the 1/4 teaspoon habanero chile pepper; set aside.

Cut off and discard tips of chicken wings. Cut wings at joints to form 24 pieces. Place chicken wing pieces in plastic bag with seasoning mixture. Seal bag; toss to coat wings with seasoning mixture. Arrange wings in prepared pan. Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 25 minutes.

For sauce, in a small saucepan, combine barbecue sauce, spreadable fruit and steak sauce. Cook and stir until the ingredients are blended; set aside.

