Deputies seek 25-year-old DCF worker and fiancé for drug trafficking charges

Arrest warrants have been obtained by Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives for two Mulberry residents, 25-year old Laymeshia Hicks and her fiancé 31-year old Xzaiveous Scott. They are charged with trafficking in heroin over 28 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, possess structure/vehicle to traffic drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Hicks was employed by the Department of Children and Families as a Child Protection Investigator prior to discovery of the probable cause established in the arrest warrant. Hicks has since been fired from DCF.

The charges stem from an investigation into a reported armed home invasion at their home in Mulberry on Friday, February 17, 2017. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin in the home.

According to two victims (nephews of Scott, a 16-y-o and 18-y-o) who were at home at the time of the armed home invasion (Hicks and Scott were not home at the time), two black male suspects armed with handguns forced their way into the home and ransacked the residence. No one was injured. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction. The suspects are described as follows: suspect one is a black male, approximately 5’11”- 6’01” tall, skinny build, light complexion; he was last seen wearing a camouflage-style sweatshirt and pants, black mask with a skull face, black shoes and gloves; suspect two is a black male, approximately 5’10″tall, husky build, light complexion; he was last seen wearing a red/orange hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black shoes, black bandana, gray skull cap, and black gloves.

When robbery detectives arrived on scene to investigate they searched and found trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin in the master bedroom. The total weight of the heroin is 68.9 grams and the total weight of the cocaine is 288 grams.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Hicks and her fiancé Scott live in the master bedroom of the home. Two children also lived in the home, Hicks’ 3-year-old child, and Scott’s 16-year-old nephew. Scott responded to the residence during the investigation and later left. Detectives subsequently contacted Scott and Hicks by phone, but they refused to meet or speak with detectives.

Arrest warrants have been obtained charging both suspects with trafficking in heroin over 28 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, possess structure/vehicle to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Laymeshia Hicks should be ashamed of herself-this is the farthest thing I can imagine from ‘protecting children.’ She needs to turn herself in and take responsibility for her actions.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff

See below for pictures of Hicks, Scott, and the two home invasion suspects.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact PCSO at 863-298-6200. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com . \ Suspects

Laymeshia Hicks Xzaiveous Scott