Fiddlers Ridge Winery Gift Basket Giveaway

Fiddlers Ridge Farms and Winery produces seven different wines, all hand-crafted using only Florida fresh and local ingredients. The lineup includes honey, peach and of course, their most noteworthy blueberry wine.

The Farmer family invites you to stop by and sample their wine at their wine-tasting bar and maybe pick-up a gift basket for friends or family.

Fiddlers Ridge Farms and Winery is located on the west side of US Highway 27, in the Longleaf Business Park, approximately two miles south of State Road 60 at 1750 Longleaf Blvd. Suite#4 in Lake Wales Florida.

They’re open Tuesday thru Saturday from 11AM to 6PM

For more info call (863) 676-8200 or email at info@fiddlersridgefarmswinery.com

On Behalf of Fiddlers Ridge Winery and Dailyridge.com, here is your chance to win a Wine Gift Basket from Fiddlers Ridge Winery!!! Enter to win by Subscribing to our mailing list below: