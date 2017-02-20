LWMC TO OFFER “DIABETES SURVIVOR SKILLS” CLASS

Lake Wales, FL — “Diabetes Survivor Skills” will be taught on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Hunt Building 2nd floor classroom. This free class is taught by Registered Dietician Jamie Moore, MPH, RD. The class is ideal for those newly-diagnosed with diabetes, those who are struggling with managing the disease, or anyone who just wants a refresher course on managing diabetes.

There is no charge for the class, but registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring a guest. To register, call 678-2288.