Mall Walkers Plans Prize Party

Lake Wales, FL – The Mall Walkers program, sponsored by Lake Wales Medical Center and Eagle Ridge Mall, will hold a prize party on Thursday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Food Court area of the mall.

During the prize party, Mall Walkers participants are asked to turn in their mileage tracking cards. Mall Walkers tracks each walker’s mileage, and they earn prizes for reaching mileage milestones. Mall Walkers participants tracked 17,360 miles in 2016.

The Mall Walkers program, a partnership between Lake Wales Medical Center and Eagle Ridge Mall, encourages active, healthy lifestyles by offering participants the opportunity to walk inside the mall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. All Mall Walkers must enter through the Food Court, and are encouraged to wear their Mall Walkers t-shirts so that security officers know they are part of the program. Participants are encouraged to use their tracking cards to log their mileage each time they walk in the mall to earn prizes, including walking towels, water bottles, movie tickets, and gift cards. Mileage logged and turned in must be walked inside the mall to be eligible for prizes through Mall Walkers.

Participants are reminded to check with their physician before beginning any exercise program.

For more information about Mall Walkers or to sign up, please call Julie Sing at 679-6802.