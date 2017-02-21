Brush fire prompts home evacuations in Alturas

BARTOW, Fla. ( February 21, 2017 ) – Polk County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 2:11 p.m. to a brush fire near residential homes. Seven homes near 6974 Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road in Alturas were evacuated. The fire grew to approximately a half acre and was approximately 25 feet away from one of the homes.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to the homes. Crews had a hard time reaching the fire because it was in a thick wooded area. A gooseneck trailer was damaged, but firefighters were able to protect the homes and vehicles.