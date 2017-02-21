Lake Wales Museum & Cultural Center –Citrus Label Tour Dedication February 28th

Lake Wales Museum & Cultural Center –Citrus Label Tour Dedication

When: Tuesday, February 28th

Address: 325 S. Scenic Highway, Lake Wales Florida 33853

Time: 3pm

Admission: Free

The Lake Wales Museum & Cultural Center is excited to announce the dedication of our crate label banners on Tuesday, February 28th at 3pm at the Lake Wales Museum & Cultural Center. A partnership between the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame, Visit Central Florida and the Polk County History Center’s History and Heritage Trail inspired the creation of the Citrus Label Tour of Polk County. We are happy to become another spot on this historic tour. Join us as we dedicate our labels which highlight the crate label designs of the Lake Wales Citrus Growers Association.

For more information, contact the Museum at: 863.676.1759 or follow us on

Twitter: @LWDepot_Museum

Facebook: Lake Wales Depot Museum and Cultural Center

Instagram: LWDepot_Museum

Website: Lakewalesmuseum.org