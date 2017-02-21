Update: CR 630 E Fire – February 20th

Update: CR 630 E Fire – Feb. 20

BARTOW, Fla. (February 20, 2017) – The CR 630 Fire is now 85 percent contained and Polk County Fire Rescue crews are no longer standing by at the scene. On Sunday and Monday, Polk County Fire Rescue did not respond to any events outside of routine patrols in the Indian Lake Estates area.

Polk County Fire Rescue station 960 , which is located at 6221 Hogan Lane in Indian Lake Estates, has extra staff and a brush truck.

The forestry service advised Polk Fire that over the next week or two, unburned tops from fire-damaged trees will begin to fall. This will likely create an after burn and flare-ups. Polk Fire crews are ready to respond should this occur.

The Florida Forest Service has mapped the fire to have affected 5,600 acres, but is expecting that number to be greater after another analysis.