Scale House Construction at Landfill could cause delays

Bartow, Fla. ( February 21, 2017 ) — In our long-term effort to better serve our customers, construction continues on improvements to the scale house at Polk County’s North Central landfill. On Thursday, February 23, 2017, the in-bound lane of the scale house will be undergoing construction that may cause some traffic delays. Please be aware that if you are bringing items to the landfill, you may have to wait while staff assists other patrons.