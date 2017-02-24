Derke Jamal Dennard Charged with Manslaughter with a Weapon in Haines City Shooting from September 24th

Update: 2/24/17:

On 2/22/17, the State Attorney’s Office filed charges on Deryke Jamal Dennard, b/m, of 285 James Circle, Lake Alfred, Florida for Manslaughter with a Weapon, in connection with the shooting of Jonathan Lee Jordan on September 24, 2016. A warrant for Dennard was issued and Dennard was arrested on 2/23/17 at his residence. Mr. Dennard was booked at the Polk County Jail.

Update: 9/26/16

This is an update to the shooting investigation that occurred on September 24, 2016 on North 10th Street just east of Cook Field. This is still an active investigation and we are still attempting to interview witnesses who were at the scene. The Haines City Police Department has interviewed the other party involved in the shooting and he is identified as Deryke Dennard, b/m 12/28/78. Mr. Dennard has been cooperative during this investigation and the Haines City Police Department has recovered evidence in reference to the case.

The Haines City Police Department has been consulting with the State Attorney’s Office and a final determination will be made at the conclusion of the investigation. We ask for the community’s patience while we complete a thorough investigation.

The Haines City Police Department continues to encourage anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact Detective Cindi Trageser @ 863.421.3636, ext. 2241, or Detective Sergeant Shawn Nobre @ 863.421.3636, ext. 2273.

The Haines City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:10pm on N. 10th Street just east of Cook Field. The victim was transported to Heart of Florida Hospital and is being treated for a single gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Jonathan Lee Jordan, aka “J. Green,” a local rap artist.

It is important to know that we are in the early stages of this investigation and this release will be updated as the investigation moves forward.

Thanks in advance for your patience as we conduct this investigation.

Update:

Jonathan Lee Jordan, 1005 Avenue N, Haines City, FL, DOB: 9/26/84, passed away form his injuries at 2307 hours at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

The case is still currently under investigation. The Haines City Police Department encourages anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact Detective Cindi Trageser @ 863.421.3636, ext. 2241, or Detective Sergeant Shawn Nobre @ 863.421.3636, ext. 2273.