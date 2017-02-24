Last Day To Register To Vote In April Municipal Elections Is March 6

Register To Vote

Polk County, Florida – The last day to register to vote in the April 4th Municipal Elections is Monday, March 6th, and the Polk County elections office will be offering voter registration services in Polk’s cities and towns conducting municipal elections to ensure that residents there have an opportunity to register before this important deadline. So get out and register to vote!

Mobile registration units will be visiting the cities of Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Frostproof, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Lake Wales, Mulberry, and Polk City on Monday, March 6th. City residents who have not yet registered can sign-up to vote, and voters may update their information if it’s not current with the elections office. Additionally, voters can obtain information about walk-in voting or request a vote-by-mail ballot.

For more information, visit PolkElections.com or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.