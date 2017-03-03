Special Operations Unit arrests two on charges of heroin, oxycodone trafficking





SEBRING — The Highlands County Special Operations Unit intercepted two people who were bringing heroin and oxycodone from Fort Lauderdale with the intention of selling them in Highlands County Thursday night (March 2).

Acting on a tip, the SOU was waiting when 33-year-old Adam Daniel McKenzie of Sebring — whose license is suspended — drove a red Nissan Frontier into Sebring around 10 p.m. with 28-year-old Quinn Lauren Rogers of Avon Park in the passenger seat. McKenzie was not wearing a seat belt, so they were pulled over in the parking lot of the Beef ‘O Brady’s in Sebring.

While speaking with McKenzie, detectives could smell marijuana and could also see what appeared to be (and later tested positive for) marijuana in the driver’s door panel. A further search of the car revealed:

Two clear sandwich-style bags which contained approximately 14.4 grams of a light brown substance which field tested positive for the presence heroin.

Two pink jewelry-style bags containing approximately 0.2 grams of a light brown substance which field tested positive for the presence of heroin.

One clear plastic container containing approximately 8.2 grams of a white powder which field tested positive for the presence of oxycodone.

One clear bag containing approximately 0.6 grams of a clear, crystallized substance which field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

One white, cut straw containing approximately 0.1 grams of a white substance which field tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

A brown metal container that contained two clear sandwich-style bags contained approximately 7.2 grams of a marijuana.

A gray book bag containing two packages of numerous small jewelry-style bags, a plastic strainer and a coffee bean grinder that contained a white substance which field tested positive for the presence of oxycodone.

The combined total weight of the heroin was approximately 14.6 grams, which meets the threshold for trafficking in heroin per Florida statute. Also, the approximate 8.2 grams of oxycodone meets the threshold for trafficking in Oxycodone per Florida statute.

McKenzie was booked on charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia to transport drugs.

Rogers was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and use of paraphernalia to transport drugs.

The investigation revealed that the pair had traveled to Fort Lauderdale to purchase the drugs with the intent to bring them back to Highlands County so they could be sold here.

“This was a great job by the Special Operations Unit of quickly acting on information and executing an operation that kept a large amount of very dangerous drugs from making it to the streets of our county,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Any time we can intercept narcotics before they can be sold in Highlands County is a huge win for our agency and the people we serve.”