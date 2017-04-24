7 Rivers Water Festival – Lake Eva Park, Haines City = May 6, 2017

7 Rivers Water Festival – Lake Eva Park, Haines City





On May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., all are invited to the fourth annual 7 Rivers Water Festival at Lake Eva.

This family-friendly event is free and features a cardboard boat race, a recycled fashion show competition, and live animals including butterflies and a Florida panther.

At the Festival you will learn:

* How and why organizations involved with conservation, recreation and pollution prevention work together to save water, money and the environment.

*Ways we can protect and conserve the environment and enhance our enjoyment of water sports and lakeside activities

*Learn more about utility service and supply issues, and much more through games, activities, and prizes.

The 7 Rivers Water Festival is brought to you by Polk County Utilities and the City of Haines City.

Lake Eva Park is located at 301 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City, FL 33844.

Visit www.polk-county.net/7Rivers for more information.