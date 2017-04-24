Curious Rattlesnake Says Hello To Firefighters During Red Grange Fire





Bartow, Fla. (April 23, 2017) — Fighting the Red Grange Fire wasn’t the only challenge firefighters faced over the weekend. On Saturday, April 22, firefighters stumbled across a rattlesnake while protecting a structure during a flare-up .

“While our crews are working, they must be extremely careful and watch for other hazards,” said Battalion Chief Chris Hancock.

About a month ago firefighters extinguishing a brush fire in the same area had a similar experience. It’s also not far from the River Ranch, where a man was airlifted after he picked up a rattlesnake that was shot in its midsection.

On Tuesday, May 23, envenomation care will be explored at the EMS Symposium Polk County Fire Rescue is organizing. The event is free and you can register by visiting www.polk-county.net/EMS-Symposium.