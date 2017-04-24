Lake Wales House Fire Under Investigation

Bartow, Fla. (April 23, 2017) — A home in Lake Wales received extensive fire damage. Polk County Fire Rescue responded to 2507 Forest Drive just before 7 a.m. Sunday, April 23. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. In approximately 30 minutes, Polk County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.

No one was in the home. Polk County Fire Rescue was told by neighbors the home is vacant.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations was called to carry out an investigation.