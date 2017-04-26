Carol Chambers Named Employee of the Month at Lake Wales Medical Center

CHAMBERS NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Carol Chambers, Health Unit Coordinator in the Progressive Care Unit, was named employee of the Month for March at Lake Wales Medical Center. Chambers, who has worked at the hospital since 2008, was recognized for always going above and beyond to provide great care for patients and to support other hospital staff.

“Carol always asks coworkers if they need help,” one nomination said. “She truly cares about our patients. She goes beyond her job description, helping nurses and techs, answering call lights, passing snacks and sandwiches, and relieving sitters. She’s not only a HUC, at times she’s a CNA, plumber or whatever is needed. She comes to work with a smile on her face and a willingness to work hard.”